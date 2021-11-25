Thanksgiving shopping: Stores that will be open, closed for the holiday

For many years, stores were open on Thanksgiving, allowing consumers to shop or run last-minute errands before the feast hits the table.

However, an increasing number of retailers have been closing their doors on the holiday in order to give their employees some well-deserved rest, especially for working throughout the pandemic.

Some companies, like Target, have decided to close stores on Thanksgiving Day permanently.

Here are the major retail or grocery stores that will close on Nov. 25:

Aldi

Best Buy

Bed Bath and Beyond

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

IKEA

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Publix, according to WRAL.

Target

Trader Joe's, according to multiple reports.

Walmart and Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart

However, some essential retailers will be open, though hours may be limited.

Here are some major stores that will be open:

CVS: Many CVS pharmacy locations, including 24-hour sites, will remain open with regular hours. However, some pharmacy hours may be reduced or closed, a CVS spokesperson told FOX Business.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open but will have adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Any 24-hour store or pharmacy will remain open.

Whole Foods: Hours may vary upon location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local store online for updated hours.

Wegmans: Stores will be open with varying hours except in Massachusetts, where stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen on Nov. 26 at 6 a.m., a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Starbucks: Locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.