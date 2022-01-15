Texas synagogue hostage situation sparks reaction from public officials

A man has reportedly taken four people hostage inside a North Texas synagogue, a situation which is sparking state, national and international reactions.

The Colleyville Police Department (CPD) shared on Twitter Saturday afternoon that SWAT operations were being conducted at the address of Congregation Beth Israel in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. The AP reports that at least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, one of them the synagogue's rabbi, according to two law enforcement officials.

This situation has garnered national and international attention, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett taking to Twitter to say he is monitoring and praying for the hostages and rescuers.

U.S. Rep Mark Veasey (D-Fort Worth) shared on Twitter that he "[knows] the Rabbi and his wife Adena very well" and is also monitoring the situation unfolding. Veasey's district in North Texas is just south of Colleyville.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared that President Joe Biden is aware of what's happening in Colleyville and that "senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said that he has also been briefed on the situation by the Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

The hostage situation is also sparking precautionary measures in other cities. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tweeted that the department is working with federal partners and is increasing patrols around synagogues in LA.



FOX 4 Dallas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.