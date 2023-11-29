Texas man receives 99-year prison sentence after 7th DWI

An Ellis County, Texas jury handed a repeat drunken driver a 99-year prison sentence.

Virgil Bryant III from Red Oak was arrested on July 15, 2022 for driving erratically on Highway 287 and running another driver off the road.

Virgil Bryant III (Source: Ellis County)

Police found a cold six-pack, with two beers missing inside his F-150.

His blood alcohol concentration was 0.245, more than three times the legal limit.

This was Bryant's seventh DWI in 14 years.

He received a 40-year sentence for his sixth DWI in 2009, but he was released on parole in 2019.

The punishment range was enhanced to 25 years to life in prison based on his felony history.

The jury also found he used his vehicle as a deadly weapon.

