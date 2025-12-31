Texas beats Michigan 41-27 in Citrus Bowl as Arch Manning dominates

The Brief Arch Manning threw two TDs and rushed for a 60-yard score to earn MVP honors. Michigan struggled under interim coach Biff Poggi amid recent turmoil. Key interceptions and penalties helped Texas pull away late in the game.



Chilly temperatures did little to dampen enthusiasm as fans packed areas around Camping World Stadium ahead of a highly anticipated Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup between Michigan and Texas.

Arch Manning led Texas to a big Citrus Bowl win, showcasing both his passing and rushing abilities. Michigan struggled to respond amid recent coaching changes and disciplinary turmoil.

Dig deeper:

Texas defeated Michigan 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, with Arch Manning named the game’s MVP. Manning threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 155 yards, including a 60-yard scoring run that put the Longhorns ahead 38-27.

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 31: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16)runs with the ball during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns on December 31, 2025 at Campting World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Ph Expand

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns but added three interceptions late in the game, which sealed the Wolverines’ loss.

Michigan has experienced a turbulent month, with former coach Sherrone Moore fired three weeks ago amid a personal scandal and subsequent criminal charges.

Interim coach Biff Poggi lost for the first time after previously winning two games during Moore’s suspension. The Wolverines were missing their top two defenders, and their culture is considered in transition.

The game highlighted Texas’ resilience despite losing its top three rushers to the transfer portal. Manning accounted for roughly 80% of the Longhorns’ offense, while freshman running back Christian Clark added 105 yards and a touchdown.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Michigan’s running game showed some promise through Bryson Kuzdzal, who gained 82 yards on 20 carries and converted multiple short-yardage situations.

Both teams combined for 21 penalties, which disrupted the flow of the game.