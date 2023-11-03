Tensions flare between coaches at Florida Little League game over Halloween costumes, deputies say

Tensions were flaring on the baseball diamond in Florida as parents and coaches at a Little League game got into a heated argument. Police in Palm Coast said it was all over some Halloween costumes.

The coaches for the one team were offended that their opponents wore costumes of characters from the movie Bad News Bears. The "Bears" team used props, like candy cigarettes and cans of water called Liquid Death.

An assistant coach walked up to the coach of the costumed players, and in a video, can be heard saying that he would "knock the smile off his face."

"Let your boy know. West Virginia. Silver Ford Edge Buddy. I’ve got a 40 under the seat," the man is heard saying, which others perceived as a threat.

That is when the Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called. Deputies said they did not find a gun in his car.

Charges for the assistant coach have been filed, but no warrant has been issued.