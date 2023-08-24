Tennessee man dies after being pulled from ocean near Daytona Beach Shores

A 76-year-old man from Tennessee was found unconscious and pulled from the ocean near Daytona Beach Shores on Thursday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. He later died at the hospital.

Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the man, who has not been identified, was swimming in an unguarded area of the beach when a family member saw that he was unresponsive.

Beach Safety patrol performed CPR, along with the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety and the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the man's death was not immediately known. The Volusia Sheriff's Office will be conducting the death investigation.