Teens arrested in connection with carjacking at Seminole High School

Sanford police say two teens were arrested in connection with a carjacking that started in the parking lot of Seminole High School.

The victim told police that while he was walking to his car at the high school, he was approached by two men who asked if wanted to buy some drugs.

The victim said no and continued walking to car, but police say the men kept following him.

When the victim got to his car, officers say one of the suspects grabbed a pocket knife from the driver's side door of the victim's car.

Investigators say the suspects then forced the victim into his car and both got inside.

The victim told police that the suspects demanded that he "drive them to the hood," while one of the suspect's held the blade of the knife to the victim's throat.

Police say the victim knew there were security cameras at a nearby convenience store, so he pulled into the parking lot hoping the cameras would be rolling.

He told police he tried rolling down the windows, but the suspects rolled them back up and told him to keep driving, that they would "kill him" and "slit his throat."

While attempting to go through the victim's pants, police say the suspects continued to hold the victim at knifepoint and began choking him.

The victim told police he struggled with the suspects and was punched on the right side of his face multiple times.

Fortunately, police say the victim was able to escape and grab his keys out of the ignition.

They say he ran into the store and asked employees to call 911.

Police say both suspects ran away from the scene, but police were able to identify the teens and arrest them.

One of the suspects was identified as Jaelin Jackson, 18.

Police say the other is a 17-year-old.

Both teens were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery-carjacking with a weapon and aggravated assault, among others.