Teenager shot dead in Orlando identified

Orlando police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Johnathan Robinson.

According to officials, officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunset Drive. Robinson was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"Detectives are now asking our community members for help with any information they can provide about this incident," Orlando police said in an update on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous and your information may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

