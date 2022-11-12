Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

article

A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident.

Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water to attempt to rescue the teen, police said.

The teen's body was recovered Saturday evening, according to police.

No other details have been released.