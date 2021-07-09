Teen saves neighbor’s life after house catches fire from lightning strike

Isabella Marlin happened to be awake early on July 6 when a nearby home was struck by lightning, starting a raging fire. Not only did the teenager jump into action, but she’s being hailed a hero for saving her neighbor's life.

According to Marlin, she had just returned home from a late-night flight, which was delayed two hours, and was upstairs unpacking when she noticed the flames.

"I just started yelling to my parents that our neighbor's house is on fire," Marlin told FOX Television Stations.

Her family called 911 while she ran to the burning home and started pounding on her neighbor's door.

"It was really scary. I didn’t know what to do at first," Marlin shared. "When it hit, I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s probably someone in the house. I need to go and get them out before anything happens.’"

The 16-year-old said it took her several minutes to get her sleeping neighbor's attention, but she finally did, alerting the homeowner to the fire so he could evacuate the building.

RELATED: Dad rescues 2 daughters from sinking SUV on 4th of July

Now, Marlin is being hailed a hero by her community for saving her neighbor’s life.

"I feel like anyone would have done what I did," Marlin revealed. "It’s very important that everyone’s there for each other."

A home security camera captured the moment the house was struck by lightning. The video showed a resounding explosion and flash of light, when the lightning hit the home’s rooftop.

The Webster Fire Department responded quickly to the scene. Another video shows the firefighters assembling outside trying to extinguish the flames.

The home was destroyed, along with several vehicles parked on the side of the house. No first responders were injured.

RELATED: Lightning strikes truck in shocking video — Here's why the driver survived

"It’s a little overwhelming for him [their neighbor] having lost everything. But ultimately he’s with some friends and seems to be doing fine," Marlin’s father said.

Advertisement

Jukin Media contributed to this story.