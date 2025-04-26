Teen riding electric scooter critically injured in Brevard County crash, troopers say

The Brief A 16-year-old riding an electric scooter was critically injured after being hit by a car on Friday in Brevard County. Troopers say the crash happened when the teen failed to yield the right-of-way and traveled into the path of the car. Authorities said the teen is now in a stable condition.



A 16-year-old riding an electric scooter was critically injured after being hit by a car on Friday in Brevard County, troopers say.

Authorities said the teen is now in a stable condition.

Teen fails to yield right of way on scooter

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place on Friday near County Road 511 (Auroroa Road) and Vickers Drive.

Troopers said a 2017 Ram 1500 was traveling in the left lane going west on C.R. 511, just before Vickers Drive. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was traveling north to cross C.R. 511 on an electric scooter.

Authorities said the teen failed to yield the right-of-way and traveled into the path of the car. The driver was unable to avoid a collision with the scooter, and the teen collided with the left side of the car.

Officials said the teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable condition. The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man, was not transported to the hospital.

FHP said the crash currently remains under investigation.

