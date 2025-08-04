Teen pistol-whipped at DeBary park, deputies say
DEBARY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a teenage boy was pistol-whipped at a park in Volusia County, according to officials.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at a park near Lazlo Circle and Kalin Street in DeBary.
What we know:
Two 17-year-olds—a boy and a girl—told deputies that a man, accompanied by two women, approached them and struck the boy in the head with a gun.
He was treated for a cut on his head.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet identified the suspect, and the circumstances leading up to the assault have not been disclosed.
What's next:
The sheriff’s office said detectives are continuing to gather information and confirm additional details.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on August 4, 2025.