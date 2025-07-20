Teen killed, one injured after head-on crash on U.S. 17, officials say

article

Florida Highway patrol units responded to a deadly head-on collision that occurred south of State Road 40 on U.S. Highway 17 on Saturday evening.

The collision resulted in the death of one driver and left another in critical condition.

According to reports, a 16 -year-old girl driving a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on U.S. 17 when the driver attempted to pass other vehicles. During the maneuver, the Civic entered the southbound lane directly into the path of an oncoming 2001 International 4700 truck, which was heading southbound.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that the two vehicles collided front-end to front-end in a violent crash.

Reports suggest that the driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 34-year-old driver of the International truck sustained critical injuries and was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under active investigation.