Teen dies days after e-scooter crash in Lake Nona community

The Brief A 14-year-old boy died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding an e-scooter on Moss Park Road in Lake Nona, authorities said. The teen, identified as Colton Remsburg, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died days later; the driver remained at the scene. Community members are mourning his death and planning a vigil as they push for improved safety awareness.



A 14-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding an e-scooter in the Lake Nona area, authorities said.

The crash happened Sunday on Moss Park Road. The driver remained at the scene, officials said. The teen, identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as Colton Remsburg, died at the hospital days later.

What they're saying:

Jason Kleiner, president of Lake Nona Youth Sports, said the incident has deeply affected the community.

"I feel sad. I feel sad for the family, I feel sad for the community," Kleiner said.

Colton was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The FHP confirmed that he later died from his injuries.

Dr. Jose Diaz, chief of trauma at USF Health Tampa General, said such crashes can cause significant harm.

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"You can have a pretty significant brain injury and you could also suffer internal injuries. Most injuries off an e-bike are usually extremity injuries in addition to head injuries," Diaz said.

A fundraising page described the teen as energetic, kind and passionate about fishing and sports. Kleiner said Colton had been involved in the youth sports program for several years.

"One of my board members was his coaches and had nothing but high praise to say about him," Kleiner said.

He added that Colton had been preparing to take on a new challenge.

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"Up until this point, he had just been involved in flag football," Kleiner said. "This year would have been his first year playing tackle."

Community members are now focusing on supporting the family and improving safety awareness for children using e-bikes and scooters.

"I've already personally met with the office of Tom Keen, and we are putting together a collective of who needs to be involved to figure out how to effect change so that this doesn't happen again," Kleiner said.

A moment of silence for Colton is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Heroes Community Park.