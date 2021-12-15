Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at East River High School, deputies say

article

A 19-year-old has been arrested in a shooting incident at East River High School.

Mandrel Harper was arrested on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm and Discharging a Weapon on School Property.

Orange County deputies he was arrested by Volusia deputies on Tuesday night.

"The investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's office said.

Shots were fired shots earlier this week in the parking lot after school right before a meeting to address some security incidents at another Orange County school.

No one was hurt, but now parents are demanding changes after a string of violence at schools.

Parents say there’s also been a rise in fights.

To help get the violence under control, officials and parents came up with ideas like having more parent volunteer programs, try to control gang activity, adding more after school activities, and hiring student safety coaches instead of more school resource officers.