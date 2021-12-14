Parents, officials discuss ways to combat rise in school violence at Orlando schools

There could be increased security at East River High School on Tuesday after shots were fired in the parking lot.

This all happened hours before a meeting to address some security incidents at another Orange County school.

Detectives say the shooting was right around the time school let out around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

No one was hurt, but now parents are demanding changes after a string of violence at schools. SKYFOX was above the high school when shots rang out on Tuesday and deputies swarmed the parking lot.

"Law enforcement and school administration immediately responded and are investigating," said Michael Ollendorff. "All students and staff are safe."

The school says they are investigating. No other details were immediately released and deputies have no suspect information at this time.

Hours later, there was a town hall at Carver Middle School where parents demanded change. Less than two weeks ago there was a shooting in that area.

Police say two teens from a private school nearby fired shots right off campus after dismissal. Parents say there’s also been a rise in fights.

To help get the violence under control, officials and parents came up with ideas like having more parent volunteer programs, try to control gang activity, adding more after school activities, and hiring student safety coaches instead of more school resource officers.

