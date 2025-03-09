Teen arrested after threatening to shoot up Sanford school, police say

The Brief Investigation on the teen began on March 8 after a concerning video. The threat was made via video toward Seminole High School, according to police. No actual weapons were found, according to police.



A 17-year-old is in custody after police said they threatened to shoot up Seminole High School, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The investigation began on March 8 when officials were notified via tip that a teen made a video using multiple guns and gear made the threat, according to a release.

Investigators were able to identify the teen the next day and found that they attended Elevation High School. He was located at his residence and placed into custody without incident, according to police.

During the search of his home, the guns and gear in the threatening video were found to be airsoft weapons. Police said no actual firearms were located.

The teen faces charges of intimidation using written or electronic mass shooting threat.