Team Florida departs for Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota

The Brief A team of 140 Special Olympics Florida athletes is heading to Minneapolis for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. The athletes will compete in 16 sports, with some traveling by plane or leaving Florida for the first time. Organizers say the event is about competition, friendship and showcasing the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.



More than 100 Special Olympics Florida athletes received a celebratory sendoff at Orlando International Airport before departing for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis.

The delegation includes 140 athletes with intellectual disabilities who will compete in all 16 sports featured at the national event, including basketball, bocce, competitive cheer, cornhole, golf, soccer and swimming.

For some athletes, the trip marks their first time flying or traveling outside Florida.

Athletes prepare to represent Florida

Competitors said they are eager to showcase their skills on a national stage after years of training.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"It means a lot to me to represent my state and go out and do my best," one athlete, Maryann Gonzalez, said before boarding.

Others said they hope to bring home medals while making Florida proud.

Competition extends beyond medals

Special Olympics Florida officials said the experience is about more than athletic performance.

Athletes will have the opportunity to meet competitors from across the country, form lasting friendships and demonstrate the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"When they get out there, they're not just going to compete," said Meghan McLean, a Special Olympics Florida representative. "They're going to meet other athletes from across the country and develop friendships that last a lifetime."

Opening ceremony set for Sunday

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will begin with an opening ceremony Sunday in Minneapolis, followed by a week of competition.

Florida athletes and coaches said they are looking forward to representing the state on one of the largest stages in Special Olympics sports.