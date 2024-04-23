Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' breaks vinyl and multiple streaming records

article

Taylor Swift continues to set records following the debut of her new album.

The "Tortured Poets Department" already sold 1.5 million copies in its first three days since the album's release on April 19.

Billboard noted that these numbers include over-the-counter and downloaded purchases made April 19-21 and pre-orders of the album through online retailers that were distributed to consumers for arrival on release day.

Of the 1.5 million copies sold, 700,000 copies account for vinyl sales, shattering the "Cruel Summer" singer’s biggest sales week for an album on vinyl in the modern era, surpassing the 693,000 sold in "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" in the first week, ending Nov. 2, 2023.

On April 19, the album was first released as a standard 16-song digital download album. Two hours after the album’s release, the singer announced an expanded 31-song edition of the set and released it as a digital download and streaming album, according to Billboard.

Swift’s latest accomplishment comes after she broke Spotify’s single-day record on April 20 after releasing her latest album, FOX Business reported.

She also became Spotify's most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, with her 11th studio album also becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in their history, Spotify announced.

The 34-year-old also broke her record, having already set Spotify's record for the most-streamed artist in a single day in October 2023 with the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



