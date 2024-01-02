Taylor Swift beats Elvis Presley for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 for solo artists

article

Taylor Swift is adding another accolade to her growing list of career accomplishments.

The superstar entertainer made history by surpassing Elvis Presley for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 among solo artists.

She reached 68 weeks in the top spot with her 13 chart-topping releases. Presley spent 67 weeks at No. 1 with 10 albums from 1956-2002. Billboard notes that the Beatles have the most weeks at No. 1, with 132 weeks at the top with 19 No. 1 albums in 1964-2001.

Billboard's record chart ranks the 200 most popular music albums and EPs in the United States based on album units, consisting of album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.

This new feat comes as the "Bad Blood" singer enjoyed a lof of success in 2023. Swift's 52-date "Eras Tour" was one of the highest-selling concert tours, surpassing the $1 billion mark. Months later, the singer released the "Eras Tour" concert film, setting pre-sale records prior to its release last October.

Swift also reached billionaire status and was named Time’s Person of the Year while enjoying a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

And Swift fans will have a chance to enjoy a cruise inspired by the singer. Travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels is organizing a Royal Caribbean "In My Cruise Era" trip , which will set sail on Oct. 21, 2024 on the Allure of the Seas.

The four-night cruise will depart the day after Swift’s Oct. 20 concert date in Miami, Florida, and sail to Royal Caribbean’s Bahamas private island Coco Cay, as well as Nassau.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



