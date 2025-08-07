Tavares man charged with kidnapping and battery after abduction incident

The Brief A woman was safely located, and a suspect arrested following an abduction in Tavares on August 6, 2025. Jeffrey Sweeney was taken into custody in Eustis and faces charges including kidnapping, battery, and drug possession. Authorities praised the swift response of multiple agencies and help from the community in resolving the incident.



A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly abducting a woman in Tavares and fleeing across Lake County, according to authorities.

What we know:

Around 3 p.m. on August 6, law enforcement responded to reports of an abduction on Juniper Way in Tavares. Thanks to rapid coordination among multiple agencies, the victim was safely located in Mount Dora while the suspect, 41-year-old Jeffrey Sweeney, was found and arrested in Eustis, police said.

Sweeney faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and battery, both classified as domestic violence offenses. He was also charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Officials credited the quick response of officers and the assistance of the Mount Dora and Eustis police departments in resolving the situation.

Authorities also thanked members of the community who reported suspicious activity, which helped lead to the arrest.