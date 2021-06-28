Central Florida emergency responders help rescuers at collapsed condo site

Some Central Florida rescuers are in South Florida helping with the recovery at the collapsed condo site.

Taskforce 4 out of Central Florida responded to the tragedy. The Urban Search and Rescue Team usually responds to hurricanes and natural disasters. This is the group's first building collapse.

Seminole County Fire Rescue Lt Tripp Hansen says, "You don’t get the smells, you don’t get the dust, you don’t see the heat, humidity, the toll that’s taken on all the guys."

In fact, this condo collapse is the largest non-hurricane Florida task force response in the state's history.

The only other time all eight of the state's task force teams were needed for one event was during Hurricane Michael back in 2018. Knowing the magnitude of this situation, our local Central Florida heroes say they are happy to help.

And, they're bringing a lot to the table. The 42-member task force, which has been around for 20 years, includes structural collapse technicians, engineers, doctors and canines. They stay in tents when they’re not working, ready to jump in as needed.

"We will go until they tell us not to."

Rescuers from the task force are from various areas including, Orlando, Orange County and Seminole County.