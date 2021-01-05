Tanya Roberts confirmed dead at 65 after premature declaration from publicist

article

Tanya Roberts, the one-time Bond girl and "That '70s Show" actress, died on Monday night following an incorrect statement from her representative that she had died one day prior.

Roberts' longtime partner, Lance O'Brien, confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Roberts died on Monday night after being hospitalized for a UTI that spread to her kidneys, liver and gall bladder.

The actress appeared in "Charlie’s Angels" in 1980 before starring alongside Roger Moore as a Bond girl in the 1985 film, "A View to a Kill." Roberts played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of the antagonist Max Zorin, played by veteran actor, Christopher Walken. The film was Moore's last time playing the iconic role.

However, she was perhaps best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." The character was known for annoying her teenage daughter and her husband with her hilarious naive temperament, often bringing movements of levity to their often dramatic household.

She left the Fox sitcom in 2001 to care for her terminally-ill husband but briefly reprised her role in 2004.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts began a career in modeling before moving to movies with the 1976 horror film "Forced Entry."

She married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they stayed together until his death in 2006.

