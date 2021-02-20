Tampa won’t dye river green for St. Patrick’s Day to focus on community health

article

Tampa will not turn the Hillsborough River green this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual dyeing of the river is typically part of the Mayor's River O’Green Fest,' a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Tampa.

Event organizers encourage everyone to celebrate safely by turning beverages green and supporting local restaurants for traditional Irish fare.

The famous Larry the Leprechaun is still scheduled to make cameo appearances downtown.

The city plans to resume the tradition in 2022.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter