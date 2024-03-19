'They just started a fire:' 2 arrested after street takeover at busy Tampa intersection

Two people were arrested after aerial video showed a mob of people watching as someone started a fire at a busy Tampa intersection, while a car did donuts.

According to the Tampa Police Department, on early Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of a group of vehicles blocking the intersection of W. Kennedy Boulevard and N. MacDill Avenue.

Officers with TPD's Aviation Unit saw a group of people lighting a fire in the intersection as a green Ford Mustang did donuts around the intersection.

Ground patrol officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Mustang, but the driver took off northbound. The officers didn't pursue the Mustang, but instead, the helicopter provided real-time updates to officers on the ground.

The Mustang eventually stopped at a 7-Eleven on MacDill Avenue where officers took the driver and passenger into custody.

"The reckless behavior of those involved in this type of activity is completely unacceptable," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This type of street takeover not only puts participants at risk but also creates a dangerous situation for innocent motorists and pedestrians in our community. It should be clear that those who choose to engage in such reckless activity will be arrested, and their vehicles will be impounded."

Anwar Yasser Awdi, 24, was arrested and charged with unlawful racing on a highway and fleeing to elude an officer. Jawad Yasser Awdi, 19, was charged with unlawful racing on a highway.

The Mustang was impounded. TPD reported that the investigation remains active as detectives work to identify others involved.