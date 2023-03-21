Watch: Mons Venus security guard fights off man in devil mask trying to get into club with gun

A suspect wearing a devil mask was arrested after trying to go inside a popular Tampa strip club with a gun, Tampa police said.

The Tampa Police Department said 44-year-old Michael Rudman was seen by a security guard walking toward the entrance of Mons Venus with a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other Sunday morning.

He was wearing a black devil mask and the words "kill" and "darkk one" were on his arms, Tampa police said.

A security guard at the venue saw the gun and knocked it out of Rudman's hand, according to TPD.

During the incident, one round from Rudman's gun was fired which hit the front door of the venue, police said. The security guards involved suffered minor injuries form the altercation with Rudman, but no one inside the venue was harmed, according to authorities.

"There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful that our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had the chance to carry out whatever he had planned," said TPD's Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

Upon arriving at the scene Tampa police officers found additional ammunition, knives and firearm accessories in Rudman’s truck.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order (RPO).

While Rudman's motives are unknown at this time, detectives have learned that he had visited the club the night before.