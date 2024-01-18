Expand / Collapse search

Tampa murder suspect accused of trying to ‘romance his teen daughter’ before shooting spree, prosecutors say

By Gloria Gomez
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors claim they know why a Tampa man flew into a murderous rage Wednesday afternoon and want him kept behind bars. 

On Wednesday, Tampa police say Michael Banks shot and killed one woman and injured two others, including a juvenile girl, before opening fire on responding officers at a home on North 23rd Street. 

Police say Banks was taken into custody after they returned fire and he surrendered. 

In a pre-trial detention motion filed by prosecutors, they say Banks flew into a violent rage after he overheard his mother and another woman discussing kicking Banks out of the family home after it was revealed Banks was "pursuing a romantic relationship with his daughter. "

Prosecutors say Banks was feeling angry and betrayed, so he grabbed a loaded revolver and shot and killed an unidentified woman in the kitchen.

Police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St. in Tampa. 

Then, according to prosecutors, he shot at his mother and a bullet grazed her head. 

According to the documents filed by prosecutors, Banks then went after his 17-year-old daughter, who was taking a shower. They claim Banks fired through the bathroom door and struck the teen in the leg. 

They say Banks’ daughter and his mother ran out of the house screaming for help. 

Michael Banks mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

When Banks was questioned by police, they say he confirmed he had written a love letter to his daughter, urging her, "Enter into a relationship with him and not date anyone else," wrote prosecutors. 

Banks has a violent criminal history that includes a conviction on aggravated battery charges for beating a pregnant woman in 2007. 

Banks is being held without bond until he has a pre-trial detention hearing next Wednesday at 3 p.m.