Swim advisory issued for part of Ponce Inlet beach due to 'high bacteria levels'

The Volusia County Health Department has issued a swim advisory for the south Jetty area of the beach in Ponce Inlet.

According to a press release, the advisory was issued as a result of recent water sampling. Advisory signs have been posted to warn beachgoers.

"This is a precautionary advisory and not a closure. No advisory is in place in New Smyrna Beach," the health department said..

A swim advisory means that contact with the water may pose an increased risk of infectious disease based upon Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria, and swimming is not recommended at this time.

Additional ocean water samples were tested Thursday and the results are expected to come back on Friday. If the results show that the water is at acceptable levels, the advisory will be lifted.

