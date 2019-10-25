Tropical depression could form in Gulf of Mexico, bring rain to Central Florida this weekend

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70-percent chance of developing into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"Although satellite wind data indicate that the disturbance still does not have a well-defined center, some further development is anticipated and it appears likely that a short-lived tropical depression will form later today," the NHC said in their latest update.

Fox 35's Jayme King says the system won't last long.

"Moisture from whatever remains could influence the rainfall forecast here in central Florida on Saturday, but severe weather is not in the cards, just rain."

The low pressure area, which is currently in the Bay of Campeche, has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two to five days.

If it strengthens into a tropical or sub-tropical storm, the next name on the list is Olga.

Meanwhile, a large non-tropical low centered a few hundred miles southwest of the western Azores has a 20-percent chance of developing over the next 2 to 5 days.

