SUV veers off highway, almost hits deputy on I-95 in Volusia County

The Brief A Volusia County sergeant and an FHP trooper narrowly avoided being hit overnight when an SUV veered off I-95 and crashed into vehicles at the scene of a previous deer-related accident. Authorities are reminding drivers to stay alert and move over for emergency responders to prevent similar near tragedies.



A close call overnight on Interstate 95 nearly turned tragic when an SUV veered off the roadway and crashed into vehicles at the scene of an earlier collision involving a deer, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a Volusia Sheriff’s Office sergeant and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper were on scene responding to a car vs. deer crash when the SUV left the highway, narrowly missing both law enforcement officers.

The SUV struck the VSO patrol vehicle, slammed into the rear of the vehicle involved in the initial deer crash, and then spun back onto the interstate before coming to a stop.

No serious injuries were reported, but the sheriff's office is using the incident as a reminder of the importance of Florida’s "Move Over" law, which requires drivers to move over for emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

"This was a split second away from tragedy," the sheriff's office said in a post on X. "PLEASE stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles."

