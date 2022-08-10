Crews work to remove SUV from pool in Lakeland golf community

An SUV ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland Wednesday morning.

It happened on Grouse Drive. The view from SkyFOX showed the vehicle almost fully submerged in a pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club.

A crane was nearby as crews prepared to remove the vehicle from the water.

The Lakeland Fire Department said the vehicle went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool.

SUV dives into Lakeland pool (Courtesy Lakeland Fire Department)

Officials were investigating what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

After landing in the pool, the vehicle drifted into the shallow end. Fire officials said the driver was able to escape without injuries because the windows were above the water.