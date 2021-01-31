Suspicious person shoots at deputy in Cape Canaveral, gunfire returned, Sheriff's Office says

A reported suspicious person opened fire on a deputy in Cape Canaveral early Sunday morning and a second deputy on scene shot back, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

They said that deputies responded to a residence on Grant Avenue in Cape Canaveral at about 3:35 a.m. on Sunday in regards to a suspicious person. However, they found no one and cleared the scene.

Just 13 minutes later, they said that a second call in reference to a suspicious person was received in the area of Ridgewood and Hayes avenue. By 3:53 a.m., a deputy is said to have made contact with the suspicious person, who was attempting to conceal himself.

The suspicious male reportedly confronted the deputy and discharged a firearm at the deputy multiple times from close range. A second deputy who responded to the scene then challenged the suspect with deadly force.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said. The first deputy who responded was also taken to a hospital.

They said that both deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The suspect involved was placed under an active injunction for protection against the original caller and currently out on bond for a previous criminal charge.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Agent Don Reynolds of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.