Suspect in Orange County bus stop shooting arrested in New York, deputies say

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The Brief A man has been arrested in New York in connection to the shooting of a woman at a bus stop in Orange County, Florida, the sheriff's office said. Kevin Millares was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in New York. He is being held at Riker's Island while awaiting extradition to Florida, OCSO said. The shooting happened on June 8 at a bus stop on Egan Drive in Azalea Park. A woman in her 70s was at the bus stop when she was randomly shot, deputies said.



A 27-year-old man has been arrested in New York on a charge of attempted murder in connection to the shooting of a woman at a bus stop in Orange County, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Millares, 27, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, June 23, OCSO said. He is being held at Riker's Island in New York, awaiting extradition to Florida, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on June 8 at a bus stop on Egan Drive in Orange County. Deputies responded and found a woman in her 70s with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina previously told FOX 35 that the woman, who has not been identified, was expected to survive her injuries.