Deputies: Woman shot at a bus stop in Orange County; search on for suspect

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday at a bus stop. Deputies said a woman in her 70s was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities are actively investigating and searching for a potential suspect, OCSO said.



An older woman was shot on Monday while waiting at a bus stop in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. She has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are actively searching for the suspected shooter.

What we know:

According to OCSO, the shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1000 block of Egan Drive, near Goldenrod Road and Lake Underhill Road. Deputies responded and found the woman who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the woman, described as being in her 70s, was shot by an unknown person while waiting at the bus stop.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A general view of the scene on Egan Drive in Orange County. Deputies said a woman was shot while waiting at a bus stop.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the woman was shot by an unknown person. No descriptions of a suspect or potential suspect were immediately released.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives are actively investigating this incident and searching for the suspect. We have no additional information to release at this time," OCSO said in an email to FOX 35.