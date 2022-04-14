Suspect on the run after shooting woman in Orange County, deputies say
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a man who they say shot a woman at an apartment complex and ran from the scene.
Deputies say on Wednesday night, they responded to the Southern Oaks Apartments on Park Hamilton Boulevard about a shooting. The victim, a woman in her 20s, told deputies she was shot by a man who she knows after he threatened her with a gun.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information has been released.
Check back for updates.
Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more
Advertisement
Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.