Suspect on the run after shooting woman in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a man who they say shot a woman at an apartment complex and ran from the scene. 

Deputies say on Wednesday night, they responded to the Southern Oaks Apartments on Park Hamilton Boulevard about a shooting. The victim, a woman in her 20s, told deputies she was shot by a man who she knows after he threatened her with a gun. 

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information has been released. 

