Suspect involved in deadly Florida crash bonds out of jail, police say

The suspect involved in a car crash that killed an elderly person and hurt two others has bonded out of jail.

33-year-old Seneca Howard is free on a $1,000 bond.

According to investigators, Howard was driving a stolen car with a passenger inside when he sped through a red light and hit two cars.

Orlando Police said that 89-year-old Sammie Johnson died in that crash. Her daughter and son were hurt but survived.

The passenger in Howard's car, Deonte James Bonvino, was also arrested.