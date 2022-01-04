Suspect in custody after man found dead in roadway in Sanford

article

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday and Seminole County deputies now have a suspect in custody.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Muddy Lane near Sanford around 1:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the roadway.

Deputies believe the shooter and victim knew each other.

No further details on the victim have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to call the Seminole Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.