Support grows for Rockledge crossing guard hit while directing traffic

The Brief A crossing guard at Golfview Elementary in Brevard County is in critical condition after she was hit while directing school traffic on Feb. 5. Joyce Scarborough, who's affectionately known as the "Crazy Sock Lady," is a staple of the school community. Police confirmed that the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.



What we know:

Known affectionately as the "Crazy Sock Lady," Joyce Scarborough is a staple of the school community.

Scarborough was hit while directing traffic in front of Golfview Elementary School on Feb. 5. The crash occurred just a day before Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, sparking an outpouring of local support.

On Feb. 6, faculty, parents, and students gathered outside the school to show support for Scarborough. The veteran crossing guard was hit by a car during her morning shift and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.





The incident has shaken the school community, particularly because of the timing. Students were already preparing to celebrate Scarborough for Crossing Guard Appreciation Day before the accident occurred.



Police confirmed that the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and spoke with investigators. No students were injured during the incident.

Who is Joyce Scarborough?

Scarborough earned her nickname through her tradition of wearing bright, colorful, and eccentric socks—a small gesture that parents say transformed the morning commute into a moment of joy for their children.

"He and I were on our way to school... we saw someone laying in the road and it was obvious that she'd been hit," recalled Tanya Smith, a witness to the aftermath.

The incident has sparked a renewed conversation about road safety. "I just think people need to be more careful driving," said parent Emily Wagner. "It’s just a shame."

What you can do:

The Rockledge community has rallied around Scarborough and her family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses, and several Facebook posts have been shared expressing concern and offering prayers for her recovery.

Local parents are also using the incident as a call to action for drivers to exercise more caution in school zones.