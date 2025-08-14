SunRail train collides with car on tracks in Maitland, officials say

The Brief A SunRail train collided with a car on Thursday afternoon in Maitland. No serious injuries were reported to the three crew members and 39 passengers onboard. The investigation remains active and ongoing.



A SunRail train collided with a car on the train tracks Thursday afternoon in Maitland, officials say.

What we know:

Officials with the Maitland Police Department and the Maitland Fire Department said they responded to a crash around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday at the rail crossing at the Horatio Avenue and Maitland Avenue intersection in Maitland, between the Maitland and Winter Park stations.

Officials said the crash occurred when a SunRail train collided with a car on the tracks.

No serious injuries were reported to the three crew members and 39 passengers onboard, authorities said.

(Credit: Maitland Fire Department)

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

SunRail officials said trains P318 NB and P321 SB are delayed 55 mins due to police activity. Passengers can click here and use the SunRail app for updates to train service.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released details on what led the train and the car to collide.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

‘Train tracks are not a playground’

What you can do:

SunRail officials said motorists, pedestrians and cyclists must stay alert and take simple precautions around the rail to ensure their safety.

"Motorists should always keep vehicles clear of the intersection and behind the white line when stopped," they said. "This is especially vital when warning signals start to flash at rail crossings, and the gates come down. Please use caution at railroad crossings. Train tracks are not a playground, photo studio, walking path or recreation area. Train tracks are private property. Crossing at unmarked areas, or walking on the tracks, is extremely dangerous and a criminal offense."

SunRail officials offered the following safety tips to riders:

Never stop on the tracks. Stay behind the white line.

Never go around a lowered gate.

Trains can approach from either direction at any time. Always look for a second train.

Avoid distractions near tracks.

Never place objects on tracks.

Obey all warning signs and signals.

Use crosswalks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.