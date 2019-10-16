SunRail running later train for Orlando Magic game nights

article

SunRail riders attending Orlando Magic games this season in downtown Orlando won't have to call an Uber to get home at night.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that SunRail will run a special late-night train for riders along the southern expansion route that leaves from the southbound Church Street Station.

The new route will begin with the Orlando Magic regular season opener Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The later train service will coincide with all Orlando Magic regular season 2019-2020 home games at the Amway Center played Monday through Friday," FDOT said in a press release. "If passengers—attending the game or staying downtown late—wish to take the southbound train home those nights, they should make their way to the southbound platform at Church Street Station, where the train will stage and leave for points south at 10:30 p.m."

The northbound route, where the last train normally leaves the northern Church Street Station platform at 10:30 p.m., will stay the same.





