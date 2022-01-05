Sunny skies ahead of incoming cold front early next week

After some low clouds and fog to kick off this Wednesday morning, Central Florida weather turns rather delightful yet again!

Skies will feature mixed conditions as a sun-cloud blend takes over. All the while, afternoon high temps head for the mid-70s around Orlando, cooler over North Florida with most locations there on either side of 70°.

If you're heading to the theme parks and attractions areas, it's looking great out that way! Again, mixed skies and pleasant afternoon weather will be found there as well.

The outdoor comfort index heads for a gorgeous "9" on our scale from 1-10.

Tonight, expect a few passing clouds and cool temperatures. 40s can be found over North Florida, 50s are a more common theme closer to Orlando, perhaps a few 60s across the Space Coast.

As of right now, it looks like a more significant front cold front will cross the area overnight Sunday and through the day on Monday of next week. Forecast modeling continues to show some wetter weather potential during that time, mainly in the form of some scattered showers. Hard to say right now if storms will pepper in during that time. Rest assured the FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking!

Temperatures will fall with the passage of this front. Expect high in the 60s and lows returning to the 40s and 50s by early next week.

