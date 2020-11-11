Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
8
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Beach Hazard Statement
from WED 4:27 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County

Sumter County preparing for Tropical Storm Eta

Updated 2 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando

Several local counties could be impacted by Eta

Hurricane Eta is making its way toward Florida, prompting several watches and warnings.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Sumter County is under a Tropical Storm Warning as Eta gets closer to the west coast of Florida.

“Get the essentials, always prepare,” Jacob Wright of Citrus County said. “If you think you’re going to be down and out for three days, prepare for five. Always make sure that you’re covered.”

Sumter County’s Emergency Management Director said that his team is tracking the storm. They’re telling people to be prepared for lots of rain and strong winds which could cause power outages and downed tree limbs.

Strickland’s Restaurant and Grill in Bushnell is preparing.

“Usually, we do take signs down because if it gets too windy then they can end up blowing away,” Strickland’s Restaurant and Grill owner Kelly Strickland said.

FOX 35 News also spoke with a man from Citrus County who was visiting Sumter County Wednesday.

“I’ve been filling my bathtub up with water, putting water in trays, filling up bowls, getting the generator ready,” Wright said. “Every time we get a storm, power seems to go. Power companies are obviously on response and try to get to it as quick as they can.”

The Sumter County Emergency Management Director said that they do not plan on opening up shelters for this storm at this time. He said he wants everyone to pay attention to the weather alerts so they can stay safe.