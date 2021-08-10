Summerfest: COVID vaccine, negative test required to attend

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced Tuesday, Aug. 10 that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend Summerfest 2021, including the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

This announcement is being made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

"We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest." said Don Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

The entrance protocol will also be in effect for the MWF-produced Little Big Town/BoDeans concert on Friday, August 13 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card, or negative test will be accepted. Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible, or it will not be accepted.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending the festival. To avoid any entry delay please obtain a test before coming to the concert. Local testing information is available here: www.milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.

Per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for indoor spaces, including the Summerfest Store, First Aid stations and restrooms. If an individual is unvaccinated, it is recommended that a mask be worn when attending large gatherings. Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask. If any individual is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, they are strongly encouraged to remain at home.

Refunds for general admission and concert tickets may be available pending Ticketmaster policies. Please check summerfest.com in the days to come for more information.