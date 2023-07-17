Subtropical Depression Don could strengthen this week: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on Subtropical Depression Don which could strengthen a bit by mid-week.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the depression is moving toward the east at 9 mph and is forecast to turn southeastward later Monday, southward on Tuesday, and westward on Wednesday over the central Atlantic.

Forecasters expect Don to intensify and transition into a "fully tropical system" over the next day or two.

The subtropical depression is currently located about 955 miles west of The Azores region of Portugal. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimal central pressure of 10011 mB. Winds of 39 to 73 mph are required for a system to become a tropical storm, according to the NHC.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said Don will remain far away from Florida and the U.S.

Outside of Don, the tropics remain quiet with no tropical development expected in the next seven days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more details.