'Strike teams' in Orange County target mask violations

Orange County has sent out "strike teams" that are out enforcing the county-wide mask mandate.

The teams started enforcing the mandate on Wednesday, going out to businesses with more than 50 people and making sure they are following social distance guidelines, face mask requirements, and other safety measures.

About 88-percent of the businesses that the teams reviewed were following the mandate.

"The businesses that were not in compliance, it was because they failed to meet one of the following safety protocols: practicing social distancing, following the mandatory facial covering executive order, maintaining checkpoints and full markings to assist patrons in staying six-feet apart, the posting of signage reminding patrons and employees to wear masks, social distancing, and to follow safety protocols," explained Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The group is made of members of Orange County's Code Enforcement and the Fire Marshal.