Stretch of I-4 westbound in Volusia County shut down due to tractor-trailer fire, officials say

A portion of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Volusia County is shut down, officials say.

I-4 westbound at Saxon Boulevard is shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire, fire officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that there are several injuries as a result of the crash.

Firefighters are reportedly attempting to put out the flames.

This will result in massive delays along the interstate in Volusia County.

An alternative route is advised, like U.S. 17/92.

