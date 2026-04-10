Story Update Stillwater Lakes Subdivision
In May 2024, we brought you a story about attorney Kyle Tate who was also serving as an HOA President. He allegedly approached 3 minors who were fishing in the lake at Stillwater Lakes Subdivision. After receiving a letter from an attorney working for Mr. Tate’s law firm, we learned there is an update to that story. Based on WOFL’s research, we discovered the case was expunged and the State Attorney’s office has no record in its system. We reached out to Mr. Tate’s attorneys at his law firm for clarification about information contained in the letter, and have not heard back.