Expand / Collapse search

Storms to roll through Central Florida: Timeline and potential impact

By Allison Gargaro
Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Cold front possibly coming to Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy weekend Central Florida!

We start the last weekend of summer on a cloudy note. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the mid-morning hours before showers and storms arrive after 2 p.m. 

The east coast and west coast sea breeze will collide across the center of the peninsula, bringing heavy downpours, up to 2"-4", frequent lighting and gusty winds. 

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

There is a tropical influence across the region, which will keep rain chances high through the remainder of the weekend. Due to the clouds and storms, afternoon highs will stay in the upper-80s across most of the region. It will be a humid weekend, feels-like temperatures as high as 102 degrees. 

Stay hydrated and reapply sunscreen because the UV Index is very high.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates. 