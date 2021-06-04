Storms prompt flood advisories, damage trees in Seminole County

As Central Florida slips into the summer sea breeze pattern, late afternoon storms brought damage to trees and produced localized flooding in Seminole County.

Some of the areas heavily impacted included Casselberry and Longwood.

The National Weather Service issued a number of flood advisories for Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

"There is lots of cloud-to-ground lightning and the potential for street flooding with a quick one to three inches," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner. "The storms should be ending around 6 p.m."

Garner said there is a lower rain chance this weekend and the temperatures will be hot.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for updates.