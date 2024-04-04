Storm damage uproots trees, kills horse in Ocala

A storm in Ocala killed a horse, uprooted trees, destroyed barn doors, shattered fences, and left families wondering whether a tornado may have touched down without the NWS realizing it.

Kerry Bradac, the owner of Bradac Ranch South, had just spent the weekend in the ER, for some complications after a surgery.

Wednesday afternoon, she says she was in her bathroom getting ready to go back to the doctor, when she heard a horrible noise. She said she looked out the window and couldn’t believe her eyes.

"There were trees going everywhere. And then all of a sudden, the house was just bombarded with rain and wind where I couldn’t even see out anymore," said Bradac. "I was just looking around like, ‘This can’t be happening.’

The damage spreads all across her 76-acre ranch, and her neighbors’ properties too.

One tree fell on top of a horse one of her clients hoped to bring to competition one day. She says the 2-year-old gelding died instantly.

"It was horrible," said Bradac. "How could this have happened in a minute?"

The ranch does have a plan in place for hurricanes and big thunderstorms. Some of the horses go into barns, and some shelter at the World Equestrian Center.

But with Wednesday’s storm, she says, she didn’t realize that would be necessary.

"We had no warning," said Bradac. "We didn’t know it was going to be this bad."

The National Weather Service did have a tornado watch in place for Marion County, but no tornado or thunderstorm warnings.

The NWS never issued an official classification for the storm that uprooted trees, tore off barn doors, ripped fences straight from their posts, and ended a beloved horse’s life.

The FOX 35 Storm Team analyzed radar for the area and says there’s a high probability the ranch could have seen a microburst or brief EF0 tornado.

"We’ve never gotten anything like this. It was pretty major," said Bradac. "At least with the hurricanes, the bands come and go. This was just constant and quick."

Now, the ranch is left cleaning up, wondering what to do come hurricane season.

The ranch does have insurance, but so far, they aren’t sure how much it’ll help.